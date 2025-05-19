Reddit bans an anti-natalist group after Palm Springs explosion

Reddit has banned a community devoted to a nihilistic, anti-life philosophy after the FBI said a weekend explosion outside a Palm Springs, California, fertility clinic was linked to a suspect who held anti-natalist beliefs.

On Monday, a Reddit spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that it had banned the r/Efilism subreddit after the explosion, which killed the suspect and injured four others. Other anti-natalist subreddits remain on the platform.

Reddit said the community was banned because of the platform’s rules forbidding the promotion of self-harm.

It was working to remove posts containing audio clips and images of what is believed to be writings published ahead of the explosion, a spokesperson said in a statement. Portions of the content were widely distributed on various social media platforms, including Reddit.

Investigators are still learning more on the man they have identified as Guy Bartkus, who is suspected of bombing a fertility clinic in Palm Springs. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on May 18, 2025.

“Violence has no place on Reddit,” the spokesperson said. “Our sitewide rules strictly prohibit any content that encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence. In line with these rules, we are removing any instances of the suspect’s manifesto or recordings and hashing to prevent reupload. We’re also closely monitoring the communities on our platform to ensure compliance with our rules.”

Efilism (which takes its name from “life” spelled backward) is part of a constellation of anti-natalist philosophies that center on the belief that humans should stop procreating because of the ethical implications of continuing life on Earth.

Some in the community believe more active steps should be taken to end human life on Earth, and archived discussions from the now-banned subreddit show users discussing what the best way to end society might be.

The fringe philosophy has found an audience online, particularly on Reddit, where the Efilism community had over 10,000 subscribers, according to archives.

The suspect in the explosion, Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, held “anti-natalist” views, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation who said they believed the views drove the suspect’s actions.

In a website published before the explosion and in an associated audio recording, which authorities are still working to verify, a person can be heard describing himself as a “promortalist,” who believes humanity should end and that it is unethical to bring more humans into the world.

The website directly referenced Efilism, along with several Reddit communities devoted to anti-natalism or related philosophies.

Two of those subreddits or people associated with them released statements distancing themselves from the suspect and his philosophies.

Officials provide an update on a car explosion in Palm Springs, California, that was deemed "intentional" by the FBI.

The head moderator of two active anti-natalism communities on Reddit wrote in a statement that “their act of terrorism was unjustifiable, incoherent, immoral, and disgusting. The philosophy we represent is explicitly one of non-violence. We believe it is up to each individual to make their own reproductive decisions.”

