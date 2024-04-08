So 2024 total solar eclipse over North America has come and gone. What do you do with those eclipse glasses? Donate them!

ASTRONOMERS WITHOUT BORDERS RECYCLES ECLIPSE GLASSES

Astronomers Without Borders will take donated glasses, make sure that they are still safe and give them to others to enjoy the next solar eclipse. You can drop off eclipse glasses in good condition at Warby Parker locations.

The nonprofit will take those recycled glasses to underserved communities around the world for future eclipses.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

DONATE TO ECLIPSE GLASSES USA

You can also mail your undamaged eclipse glasses to Eclipse Glasses USA, which sends the glasses to schools for children in other parts of the world to see future eclipses.

"We aim to foster a love for astronomy and science among young minds, while also promoting safe viewing practices," Eclipses Glasses USA says on its website.

Eclipse Glasses USA, LLC

P.O. Box 50571

Provo, Utah, 84605

Contact us at info@eclipse23.com for instructions on how to send them to us.

Both organizations stress the importance that the eclipse glasses are not damaged -- meaning no scratches, punctures, tears or other damage that might compromise the quality of the glasses.

WHEN IS THE NEXT ECLIPSE?

According to NASA, the next big event is on Oct. 2, 2024, when an annular solar eclipse (when the moon is farther away from Earth and does not completely block out the sun) will be visible in South America and Hawaii. There are partial eclipses in March 2025 and Sept. 2025 and another annular eclipse in Feb. 2026.

The next total solar eclipse will be on Aug. 12, 2026, and will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a small part of Portugal. A partial eclipse will be visible in Europe, Africa and North America.