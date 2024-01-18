Recruiters spend just 3-5 seconds on your resume—how to get their attention with your summary

Recruiters don't spend much time on your resume — three to five seconds total, according to former Disney recruiter Simon Taylor. "Most recruiters have a scarcity of time," he says. They have dozens of roles to fill and dozens of applicants to consider for each.

That being the case, you'll want to direct them to the most important information on your resume first. Under experience, include your most recent title and job duties you've performed that are similar to the responsibilities of the role you're applying to.

Another way to draw recruiters' attention to your relevant job skills is by writing a summary at the top of your resume. Here's how Taylor, whose leadership book "Build Smart" will be out in April, would recommend going about it and why he thinks it's effective.

Write 'a single sentence that summarizes' who you are plus bullets

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Below your name and address and above your relevant experience there's room on your resume for a summary. Some career coaches recommend summing up your work experience in one to a few sentences there. Taylor would go about it a little bit differently.

Try writing "a single sentence that summarizes who you are and why you're a fit for the role," he says, then list six bullets "that speak to your skills, knowledge and experience" in two columns of three. He gives the example of the following:

To find those six bullets, go through your resume with the job you're applying to in mind and pick out keywords you think would most prove you're a fit.

DON'T MISS: The ultimate guide to acing your interview and landing your dream job

'Set up the most relevant information as quickly as possible'

This approach works because "recruiters are like trained keyword spotters," says Taylor.

They may not be experts in the position they're hiring for, but they know the general job description and what they look for are those very words that signify the expertise the team needs. If you put those upfront, they can see immediately that you're worth moving along in the process.

When it comes to writing your resume the idea is "to set up the most relevant information as quickly as possible in a way that's digestible," he says. A simple, straightforward summary at the top can do just that.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay. Get started today and save 50% with discount code EARLYBIRD.

Check out:

Keep this line off your resume, says ex-Disney recruiter: 'There's zero benefit'

Don't forget this crucial step after you apply for a job, says recruiter who's seen hundreds of resumes: 'You're doing them a favor'

The quick fix to improve your resume in 5 minutes, says hiring expert