The most significant autographed manuscript by Charles Darwin to ever enter the private market is set to garner an estimated $600,000 to $800,000 at a Sotheby's auction later this year, the auction company said in a release. The manuscript, which contains a passage from Darwin's "On the Origin of Species," is one of several rare Darwin documents set for Sotheby's "Age of Wonder" auction, which will take place between Nov. 25 to Dec. 9, 2022.

Manuscripts and documents from Darwin, who was the first to theorize evolution, are considered rarities because Darwin was known to revise many of his writings and often times threw out or reused outdated writings as scraps.

The record-setting manuscript was carefully prepared by Darwin, who sent the signed paper with a passage from his famous book to a magazine publisher who liked to reprint handwriting of famous people during his time. The passage the manuscript reads as followed:

“I have now recapitulated the chief facts and considerations which have thoroughly convinced me that species have been modified, during a long course of descent, by the preservation or the natural selection of many successive slight favourable variations. I cannot believe that a false theory would explain, as it seems to me that the theory of natural selection does explain, the several large classes of facts above specified. It is no valid objection that science as yet throws no light on the far higher problem of the essence or origin of life…”

The passage is significant because it is taken from Darwin's third edition of "On Origin of Species," which represents his complete thinking on the subject of evolution.

Sotheby's, along with the signed manuscript, also plan on auctioning a first edition of "On the Origin of Species" and "On the Tendencies of Species to form Varieties," which was written by both Darwin and Alfred Russell Wallace.