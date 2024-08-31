Rapper Fatman Scoop dead at 53 after collapse on stage at Connecticut concert

Rapper Fatman Scoop has died following a medical emergency on stage in Connecticut Friday night, his tour manager confirmed Saturday.

Born Isaac Freeman III, the 53-year-old rapper was closing out Hamden's summer concert series when he collapsed on stage.

The New York City native is best known for a long career as a radio personality and hip-hop hype man. One of his greatest hits was the 1999 jam “Be Faithful.” He also had guest performances on Missy Elliott's "Lose Control" and "It's Like That" by Mariah Carey.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said Fatman Scoop was transported by ambulance to the hospital after his collapse in the middle of his performance.

"Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," she wrote.

The rapper's tour manager, Birch Michael, confirmed Freeman's death Saturday morning.

"I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truly made me the man I am today," he wrote on Instagram.

Fatman Scoop had just released the music video for his song "Let It Go" with Dyce Payso on Friday morning.

This story is developing.