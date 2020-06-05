Woman Dies 9 Days After Ambush Rape on NYC Sidewalk

What to Know A 64-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being ambushed and raped on a sidewalk in East Harlem last month

Jarring surveillance footage released by police shows a man grab the woman on the sidewalk; they struggle and he forces her to the ground

A 38-year-old Brooklyn was later arrested on various criminal offenses; the case has been reclassified as a homicide, meaning he will likely face upgraded charges

A 64-year-old woman who was ambushed by a man in a blue surgical mask, put in a chokehold and raped on the ground in Manhattan's East Harlem neighborhood last month has died from her injuries, police said Friday.

The woman was attacked as she walked along 111th Street shortly before midnight on May 18. Jarring surveillance footage released by police shows a man grab the woman on the sidewalk. They struggle. He slams her against the wall of a building, then forces her to the ground, where the assault continues.



The suspect fled on a Citi Bike, police said at the time.

A 38-year-old Brooklyn man, Frankie Harris, was later arrested on charges of first-degree rape, strangulation, sex abuse and attempted murder. Cops have reclassified the case as a homicide since the victim died May 27, meaning Harris will likely face upgraded charges.

No information on an attorney for him was immediately available.