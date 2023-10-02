only on 6

‘Quite shocking': Man arrested in Florida road-rage machete attack caught on camera

The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Luis Ruiz Herrera, confessed to the crime, police said

By Julia Bagg

A man is facing charges after he was caught on camera attacking another man with a machete during a road-rage incident in Florida.

The incident happened in Miami Springs on Friday afternoon around Northwest 42nd Avenue and Northwest 36th Street.

According to the arrest report, one man stepped out of a vehicle with a machete and swung it at a man who was riding a motor scooter, hitting him on the side of his face.

A dash camera captured the frightening incident. Miami Springs Police Chief Armando Guzman said the victim thankfully wasn't seriously hurt.

"He did what I call his best 'Matrix' impersonation because he dodged back, and he was just caught with the tip," Guzman said.

The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Luis Ruiz Herrera, confessed to the crime, police said. He now faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Luis Ruiz Herrera

In court, Guzman was granted a $10,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the victim.

Guzman said confrontations over road rage just aren't worth it.

"When you actually see it first-hand, it's quite shocking," Guzman said. "Somebody cuts me off, personally, I just let it go."

