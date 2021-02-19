Driver in 90-Minute Cargo Van Pursuit Exchanges a Fist Bump at Intersection

A woman was arrested after a cargo van pursuit from Alhambra to downtown Los Angeles and back to the San Gabriel Valley.

The pursuit began in Alhambra before entering downtown Los Angeles, where the van plowed through a center divider on the 101 Freeway.

The driver was on streets in downtown LA at about 10 a.m. before returning to Alhambra. The van stopped on a residential street, where the driver got out, but then returned to the van and took off as police approached.

A more than hour-long chase in Alhambra and LA took several twists. Video broadcast Friday Feb. 19, 2021 on the NBC4 News at 11 a.m.

Police later pulled off the chase into tracking mode.

An hour after the chase began, the driver -- stopped at an intersection -- exchanged a fist bump with a man who apparently got out of another car. Minutes later, the driver got out of the van and entered the passenger side of a MINI Cooper that drove off.

The driver surrendered a few blocks later and was taken into custody.

The chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle.