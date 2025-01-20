Inauguration Day

Proud Boys seen marching and chanting in DC streets as Trump sworn in

The new Trump administration remains at the Capitol while supporters have been gathering downtown overnight for the inaugural celebration later Monday.

By Sophia Barnes, Lindsay Whitehurst and Gary Fields

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of Proud Boys carrying pro-Trump and anti-Antifa signs marched on the streets in Washington as Donald Trump prepared for the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.

Images show a group of people clad in black and yellow carrying flags saying "Proud Boys" downtown, walking near Capital One Arena where thousands are awaiting Trump's arrival.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"Free our boys" was among several chants heard. Some marchers wore matching black jackets with an insignia on the back.

A view inside Capital One Arena, where incoming President Trump is expected to host an indoor version of the inaugural parade.

[image or embed]

— NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington.com) January 20, 2025 at 8:16 AM

Dozens of Proud Boys leaders, members and associates have been convicted and sentenced to prison in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Former chairman Enrique Tarrio, who is serving 22 years in federal prison after he was convicted of seditious conspiracy, asked Trump for a pardon. It’s unclear whether any might receive pardons promised by Trump.

A large group was heard chanting "51st state," apparently echoing Trump's remarks on Canada, in a video shared on social media.

U.S. & World

Inauguration Day 9 hours ago

Live updates: Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president on Inauguration Day

Trump Administration 6 hours ago

Live updates: Trump moves swiftly to implement new agenda

The extremist group was known for street fights with anti-fascist activists when Trump infamously told them to “stand back and stand by” during his first debate in 2020 with Biden.

President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural address in the Capitol after being sworn in as 47th president of the United States.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Inauguration DayWashington DC
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us