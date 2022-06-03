Capitol Riot

Proud Boy Pleads Guilty, Admits He Nearly Reached Schumer During Capitol Siege

Joshua Pruitt, 40, appeared from jail for a virtual hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Proud Boys member and former D.C. bartender who was caught on video joining a mob pursuing police officers and smashing a sign inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Joshua Pruitt, 40, appeared from jail for a virtual hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly, where he admitted that he joined the mob that stormed the Capitol.

Pruitt had been indicted on eight counts, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and destruction of government property. 

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpProud Boysjoshua pruitt
