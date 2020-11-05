White House

Protesters to Caravan Around White House, Demand All Votes Counted

Demonstrators set to “make as much noise as possible in support of our right to vote"

By Justin Finch and NBC Washington staff

Protesters in cars, on bikes and on foot are expected to caravan around the White House grounds Thursday morning and demand that all votes cast in the 2020 election get counted.

Demonstrators began to gather about 7 a.m. They planned to “make as much noise as possible in support of our right to vote,” the organization ShutdownDC said.

The demonstration comes as President Donald Trump makes baseless accusations of fraud and pursues lawsuits over the vote count in critical states. On Thursday morning, Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the race to 270 electoral college votes.

Drivers were expected to gather at Madison Drive NW in front of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Bikers were set to gather at Freedom Plaza, and marchers at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Anyone driving downtown on Thursday morning should know that roads could be blocked by either protesters or police doing traffic control.

The protest group plans to circle the White House grounds but likely can’t get too close.

Many demonstrators are keeping an anxious eye on the results of the 2020 presidential election. News4's Shomari Stone reports the demonstrations were peaceful.

Security was ramped up around the White House in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election. Parks flanking the complex were closed and a “non-scalable” fence was installed.

Since Tuesday afternoon, demonstrators have gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House to watch election results and demonstrate.

Those rallies have been largely peaceful, although police have arrested a handful of people. Chief of police Peter Newsham said Wednesday that he was pleased with how calm demonstrations had been, with only a handful of clashes.

