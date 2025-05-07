Pro-Palestinian protesters taken into custody after entering Columbia University library

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed a library at Columbia University and refused to leave for hours, until the NYPD was called to remove demonstrators in handcuffs.

The protest at Butler Library began around 4 p.m. and was isolated to the library's reading room, according to the university. About 60-100 protesters entered the building at that time, many of whom were wearing facemasks.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Columbia's Public Safety Team asked those in the library for identification and to disperse, saying protesters who fail to comply would face violations of campus rules and possible arrest, according to a university spokesperson.

"While this is isolated to one room in the library, it is completely unacceptable that some individuals are choosing to disrupt academic activities as our students are studying and preparing for final exams. These disruptions of our campus and academic activities will not be tolerated," the university spokesperson said.

As campus officials focused on getting the protesters inside to leave, there was a contingent of protesters loudly chanting outside the library's doors as well.

Some of the demonstrators did leave on their own, but by 7 p.m., there was still an unknown number still inside the library. A short time later, the NYPD could be seen entering the building and taking a number of individuals out in handcuffs.

It was not clear how many protesters were taken into custody.

Mayor Eric Adams told NBC New York the behavior of the protesters in the library was "unacceptable."

"I want to say to parents, if you're children is on the Columbia campus and participating in this, I think you should reach out to them," Adams said on News 4. "This is not what you do on a college campus, particularly going inside a library and protesting in this manner. We are engaged with the college, they have asked for our help and the NYPD is en route."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

New York Mayor Eric Adams joined News 4 to talk about the protests at Columbia University and also crime in the city and recent high-profile cases.

Campus members are being asked to avoid the area near Butler Library.