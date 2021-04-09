Prince Philip, Husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Dies at 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The Duke of Edinburgh's passing comes a little over three weeks after he was discharged from a London hospital for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.

Philip had retired from most public duties in May 2017 after carrying out tens of thousands of royal engagements since Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952.

Philip, however, was on hand for a big family milestone: the wedding of grandson Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.

Philip was 18 when he met a 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth when her family toured the Royal Naval College. They shared a special bond and kept in touch after Philip was sent to fight in World War II.

When he returned from the war in 1946, he asked King George VI for Elizabeth's hand in marriage, according to E! News.

Unlike many royal marriages in the past, Elizabeth and Philip's was based upon true love. The prince was dashingly handsome in his youth, and Elizabeth was quite taken with him, but it was also his thoughtful temperament and loyal devotion that drew the two together.

The couple wed on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey and had their first child, Prince Charles, a year later.

Elizabeth was crowned Queen on Feb. 6, 1952, after George VI died. On that same day, Prince Philip became the royal consort, meaning he would walk one step behind Elizabeth rather than by her side from then on. It also forced Philip to leave his position in the navy, something he didn't want to do but knew must be done.

Philip was also a leader in his own right. He had been a part of more than 800 initiatives and organizations, many of them in support of youth development; he launched the Duke of Edinburgh Award, one of the most successful youth programs worldwide, in 1956; and as an advocate for environmentalism he served as the president of the World Wildlife Fund from 1961 to 1982.

At Philip and Elizabeth's wedding in 1947, King George VI confided in a guest, saying, "One day (Elizabeth) will be queen and he will be consort. That's much harder than being a king, but I think he's the man for the job."