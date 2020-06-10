Prince Philip Turns 99 — See New Pic of Him and Queen Elizabeth

In honor of Prince Philip's birthday, Buckingham Palace has released a new photo of him with Queen Elizabeth II on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who will turn 99 on Wednesday, is pictured with his wife of 72 years in the quandrangle at Windsor Castle wearing a Household Division tie.

Queen Elizabeth, who turned 94 in April, is pictured wearing an Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond broach, which was originally made in 1911 and worn by Queen Mary before being inherited by Elizabeth in 1953, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Philip has been mostly out of the spotlight after formally stepping down from public engagements in 2017, the year that he celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary with Queen Elizabeth. They are the first British monarchs to reach that milestone.

Buckingham Palace shared some photos of the royal couple to mark that special occasion.

Philip has reached his 99th birthday after a recent stretch that included an "astonishing escape" from serious injuries in a car wreck early last year and a hospital visit in December.

A good Samaritan pulled Philip from a frightening accident in January 2019 after his SUV flipped over on a countryside road near Sandringham Estate. He surprisingly suffered "no injuries of concern" after being evaluated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but did voluntarily surrender his driver's license after being seen driving without a seat belt just days after the wreck.

The prince, who is the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, also had a hospital visit in December as a precautionary measure in relation to a pre-existing condition. He was home by the end of the month to celebrate the holidays with the queen.

There also was the joyful moment of welcoming a new great-grandchild in Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Archie was born a month ahead of Philip turning 98, and the family made sure to send special wishes to Harry's grandfather on his birthday.

