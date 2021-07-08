5.9 Magnitude Earthquake on California-Nevada Border Felt Across Bay Area

A preliminary 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon was felt across the Bay Area.
Several aftershocks, including a 4.6 magnitude temblor, rattled the Sierra Nevada.
The 5.9 magnitude quake struck at 3:49 p.m. and was centered 38.6 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe, the USGS said.
The USGS initially reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake in San Joaquin County but has since updated the event to be included in the series of temblors in the Sierra.
Meanwhile, Caltrans said it is detouring traffic on Highway 395 to State Route 182 in Bridgeport in Mono County due to rock slides caused by the earthquakes.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
The Associate Press contributed to this report.