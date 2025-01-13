Preliminary death toll rises to 24 in California wildfires

The number of deaths being investigated as fire-related has risen to 24, including 16 from the Eaton Fire in and around Altadena, and eight connected to the Palisades Fire in the city of Los Angeles.

The new numbers come from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, which notes that the deaths "are still under investigation by the department" and that it "cannot confirm human remains until after the DME processes them at our facility."

Ten of the dead are listed as yet unidentified, the office said in a statement.

One person has been newly identified: Charles Mortimer, 84, who died in the Palisades Fire, according to the office.

As of Sunday evening, the Palisades Fire had burned more than 23,000 acres and was 11% contained, and the Eaton Fire had burned more than 14,000 acres and was 27% contained.

The Los Angeles area, even with the recent wildfires estimated to be one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history, was bracing for another serious Santa Ana wind event from Monday to Wednesday this week.

