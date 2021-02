Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been hospitalized after being involved in a violent rollover crash Tuesday.

Woods, 45, is currently in surgery after suffering multiple leg injuries, according to authorities and his agent.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a vehicle roll-over traffic collision Tuesday. They said Tiger Woods, who was the only person in the vehicle, was extricated and transported to a local hospital.

The wreck happened Tuesday morning in the Rancho Palos Verdes area, prompting a wave of reaction by celebrities and fans on social media.

Here's a look at some of the athletes and celebrities who have offered well wishes for Woods:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

Statement from the PGA TOUR on Tiger Woods.



Woods was involved in a single-car accident this morning in California and suffered multiple leg injuries. pic.twitter.com/iEx6QUiKcN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2021

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021

Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

We praying for you @TigerWoods bounce back champ! 🙏🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 23, 2021

Saying prayers For

Tiger Woods🙏🏾🙏🏼 — Cher (@cher) February 23, 2021 local