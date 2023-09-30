Powerball

Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners

The prize has grown so large because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another Powerball drawing Saturday night, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward $1 billion.

The estimated $960 million prize is the world's ninth-largest lottery jackpot, behind earlier Powerball and Mega Millions prizes that all topped $1 billion.

The prize has grown so large because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating to July 19. That streak without a jackpot winner is due to the game's long odds, 1 in 292.2 million, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large.

The $960 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $441 million.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Powerball Sep 27

Did you win Powerball? $850 million jackpot winning numbers announced

Powerball Jul 20

A winning ticket for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was sold—what Mark Cuban says the winner should do next

Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us