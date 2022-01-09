Baby names

Popular Baby Girl Names for 2022

Stumped on the perfect name for a baby girl? Here are the top picks for the year ahead

By Kait Hanson | TODAY

File image of a newborn baby girl.
Getty Images

What will be the top baby girl names of 2022? While we won't have a definitive list for the year's top baby names for quite some time, girl names pulled from literature and with powerful meaning are set to top the list.

Popular baby girl names

Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond told TODAY Parents that one trend is already pulling ahead for 2022.

"We are seeing so many mythological names for girls becoming popular, from lots of different cultures," Redmond said. "It’s a way for parents to choose a feminine name with deep history and power that steps apart from the standard complement of girls’ names."

Nameberry's current top ten includes four goddess names for girls from diverse cultures:

Maeve — Irish warrior queen of legend and mythological queen of the fairies

Luna — The Roman goddess of the moon

Iris — Greek goddess of the rainbow

Freya — Norse goddess of love, beauty, and fertility

Redmond explained that parents-to-be are also choosing ancient names after centuries of disuse.

"These include Aurelia, an ancient Roman name meaning golden, and Ottilie, a German name with literary references," Redmond said.

And speaking of literature, baby girl names from children’s books are also favorites.

"Eloise, as in the little girl at the Plaza, is a favorite, as is Alice (in Wonderland) and Ophelia (from Hamlet)," Redmond explained.

The naming expert said that parents want names that combine femininity and strength.

"That might come from an inspirational namesake, a powerful nature reference, or a strong sound as with Kaia or Nova," Redmond said. "We do still see lots of gender neutral names for girls, but they have become more fashionable for boys while girl names tend to be more distinctly gendered."

Top 100 Girl Names For 2022

Expecting a baby girl this year? Here are the top girl names for 2022, according to Nameberry:

  1. Maeve
  2. Luna
  3. Aurelia
  4. Ottilie
  5. Eloise
  6. Ophelia
  7. Isla
  8. Iris
  9. Freya
  10. Alice
  11. Hazel
  12. Aurora
  13. Eleanor
  14. Violet
  15. Clara
  16. Elodie
  17. Ivy
  18. Genevieve
  19. Esme
  20. Charlotte
  21. Mabel
  22. Evelyn
  23. Lucy
  24. Adelaide
  25. Amelia
  26. Josephine
  27. Ava
  28. Nora
  29. Clementine
  30. Cora
  31. Stella
  32. Rose
  33. Astrid
  34. Romy
  35. Daphne
  36. Evangeline
  37. Beatrice
  38. Wren
  39. Lyra
  40. Phoebe
  41. Elsie
  42. Maisie
  43. Imogen
  44. Penelope
  45. Juniper
  46. Ada
  47. Arabella
  48. Poppy
  49. Grace
  50. Willow
  51. Cordelia
  52. Matilda
  53. Anastasia
  54. Adeline
  55. Mae
  56. Thea
  57. Olivia
  58. Florence
  59. Eliza
  60. Nove
  61. Seraphina
  62. Sadie
  63. Willa
  64. Arwen
  65. Lily
  66. Margot
  67. Edith
  68. Daisy
  69. Chloe
  70. Lilith
  71. Ruby
  72. Lola
  73. Cecilia
  74. Celeste
  75. Jane
  76. Olive
  77. Athena
  78. Sage
  79. Emma
  80. Claire
  81. Lydia
  82. Sienna
  83. Elena
  84. Elizabeth
  85. Esther
  86. Ellie
  87. Audrey
  88. Evie
  89. Sloane
  90. Mia
  91. Millie
  92. Eva
  93. Flora
  94. Persephone
  95. Maya
  96. Harper
  97. Margaret
  98. Scarlett
  99. Saoirse
  100. Eden

