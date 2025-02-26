Catholic Church

Pope Francis has ‘peaceful night' in hospital amid health battle

The 88-year-old pontiff was resting on Wednesday morning as he continues to receive care at Rome's Gemelli hospital for double pneumonia.

By Chantal Da Silva | NBC News

Pope Francis had another "peaceful night" at Rome's Gemelli hospital and was resting on Wednesday morning as he continues to receive treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican said.

The Holy See did not provide any further updates on the 88-year-old pontiff's condition.

On Tuesday, the Vatican said that Francis continued to show a slight improvement, despite remaining in critical condition. He had resumed work and was eating normally, the Vatican added.

Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 and was later diagnosed with double pneumonia, or pneumonia in both lungs. Additional CT scans were ordered Tuesday to monitor his lungs, while the pope's prognosis remained "reserved," church officials said.

It was unclear whether the pontiff remained in critical condition on Wednesday, with the Holy See expected to provide further updates.

Hundreds of people are joining a nightly mass in St. Peter’s Square to pray for the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

