Pope Francis

Pope Francis Goes to Rome Hospital for Intestinal Surgery

By Frances D'emilio

Pope Francis
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Pope Francis went Sunday to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine, the Vatican said.

The brief announcement from the Holy See's press office didn’t say exactly when the surgery would be performed but said there would be an announcement when the surgery is complete.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Just three hours earlier, Francis had cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square in keeping with a Sunday tradition and told them he will go to Hungary and Slovakia in September.

U.S. & World

Surfside condo collapse Jul 3

Demolition Preparations Begin at Florida Condo

Tropical Storm Elsa 5 hours ago

Elsa Moving Toward Jamaica and Cuba, Florida Keys Under Tropical Storm Watch

A week earlier, Francis, 84, had used the same appearance to ask the public for special prayers for himself, which, in hindsight might have been hinting at the planned surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic.

The Vatican said the pope had been diagnosed with “symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon,” a reference to a narrowing in the large intestine.

Francis is in generally good health, but did have part of one lung removed as a young man. He also suffers from sciatica, occasionally having painful bouts of the condition that involves a nerve affecting the lower back and leg.

Gemelli doctors have performed surgery before on papal patients, including on Pope John Paul II, who had a benign tumor in his colon removed in 1992.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pope FrancissurgeryCatholic ChurchintestineSt. Peter's Basilica
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us