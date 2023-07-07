Pop-Tarts brings back fan-favorite flavor after customers beg for its return

Pop-Tarts may have taken away many flavors from us in the past — like Peach Cobbler — but this time, it's giving us something back.

Pop-Tarts confirms to TODAY.com that its Frosted Strawberry Milkshake flavor is officially back.

The popular toaster pastry flavor returns to Walmart store shelves this September after a hiatus that many fans complained about on social media.

“Just found out they discontinued strawberry milkshake pop tarts 😩😩😩,” tweeted one person just last month.

“I would do something terrible for strawberry milkshake poptarts,” tweeted another.

“I’ve been to 4 stores.. imma need y’all restock the strawberry milkshake pop tarts! ASAP,” wrote another Twitter user back in November 2022.

Even the reviews for the product on the Pop-Tarts website contain pleas for the flavor’s return.

“These are my boyfriends favorite pop tart, we have had many heated arguments about this. Please bring them back!” reads one review titled “PLEASE BRING THEM BACK!!!”

“I bought this not thinking much of it, i had one little pack and i was so surprised. this is the best pop tart flavor i have ever tried,” reads another review from November 2022. “Please bring this back!!! these are mine and everybody’s fav.”

Notably, Grammy-nominated recording artist Lil Uzi Vert publicly declared for their love for the flavor, beelining to an interviewer when asked about the breakfast treat on the BET Awards red carpet in summer 2022.

“7 a.m., your taste buds ain’t all the way there yet, so probably like a blueberry or a wild berry,” they said after being asked what the best Pop-Tart flavor was. “But then after that, probably about 12 o’clock, you put the Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts in the freezer, you leave it in there till like 1:30 and that s--- hittin.’”

Just last month, in fact, when fans checked in about the flavor, Pop-Tarts remained tight-lipped about what has turned out to be its grand return.

“ARE YOU GUYS EVER GONNA BRING BACK THE STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE ONES THOSE WERE THE BEST,” wrote another person in an impassioned tweet on June 13, to which Pop-Tarts replied, “Those are gone, but check out all the other flavors to fill that void.”

Those are gone, but check out all the other flavors to fill that void: https://t.co/t8mBJp52Wq — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) June 13, 2023

But that was then and this is now: It’s July, which means after we all enjoy a summer full of pool parties, barbecues and the “Barbie” movie, this autumn season will be filled with strawberry milkshakes in toaster pastry form.

“Creamy, strawberry milkshake-flavored filling inside a pink frosted, rainbow sprinkle-covered crust. It’s so good you’ll get the chills,” reads the product’s description on the Pop-Tarts website.

To celebrate the coveted flavor’s big return to the limelight, its biggest fan Lil Uzi Vert got advanced access to the Pop-Tart at the album release party for their newest LP, “The Pink Tape” in New York City.

Pop-Tarts debuted plans to bring back the flavor by delivering the very first returning boxes of the pink toaster pastry at Vert’s “Pink Prom.”

The history of the Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tart is long and storied, appearing on and off shelves throughout the 2000s — most recently in 2017 — after its debut as part of the Ice Cream Shoppe Flavors collection which came out in 2005.

There was a sister tart as well — Vanilla Milkshake — but it apparently hasn’t had the same hold on the public as its creamy, pink counterpart.

