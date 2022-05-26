Uvalde school shooting

Police Waited an Hour for Backup in the Uvalde Shooting. That's an Outdated Tactic, Experts Say.

As new details emerged in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, experts questioned why police didn't storm the gunman more quickly and end the massacre

A law enforcement personnel lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

UVALDE, Texas — Most “active shooter” attacks in America end within five minutes. The attack on Uvalde schoolchildren lasted an hour.

That is how long police waited for backup Tuesday instead of moving on the gunman, who sprayed classrooms with bullets, leaving 19 children and two teachers dead.

That revelation, which a Texas law enforcement official provided Thursday, has enraged parents who wonder whether a quicker response could have saved lives. 

It has also confounded experts who say the delay deviates from standard police practice, which says officers should do whatever they can, as fast as they can, to stop a shooter’s assault.

