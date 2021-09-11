tidal basin

Police Find Airsoft Guns, No Live Explosives in U-Haul Near Tidal Basin in DC

According to U.S. Park Police, which is handling the investigation, two people were detained, cooperated and released without further incident

By NBC Washington Staff

Police lights
Getty Images

Authorities found no live explosives in a U-Haul they described as a suspicious vehicle Saturday near the Tidal Basin in Southwest D.C., police said. 

A search of the truck in the 1500 block of Maine Avenue SW found multiple airsoft rifles and pistols, U.S. Park Police (USPP) said.

According to USPP, which is handling the investigation, two people were detained, cooperated and released without further incident. They also said the U-Haul was located in the swan boats parking lot along the Tidal Basin.

Maine Avenue reopened after being shut down between the National Mall and the Wharf.

D.C. Fire and EMS said they were called to the scene as a precaution and are staged nearby.

D.C. police were assisting U.S. Park Police to conduct a sweep of the vehicle, Kristen Metzger, the deputy communications director for the Metropolitan Police Department, said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

