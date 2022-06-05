Police: 3 Dead, Several Wounded in Philadelphia Shooting

Three people were fatally shot and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

An officer arrived to see a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the man, police said. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference that shots were fired into the South Street downtown crowd and an officer shot at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. No officers were injured, police said.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that a weapon was recovered.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.

No additional information was immediately made available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.