WATCH: Pilot Rescued From LA Plane Crash Seconds Before Train Rams Into Wreckage

The daring rescue of a pilot who went down in the crash of a small, single-engine airplane in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacoima was captured on police body camera footage Sunday afternoon.

Police body-camera video captured the heart-pounding moments as officers pulled a man from the wreckage of a downed plane Sunday just seconds before it was struck by a passenger train.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The plane crashed on or near train tracks in Pacoima next to the Whiteman Airport around 2:09 p.m. PT, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Several LAPD officers can be seen in bodycam footage pulling the pilot out of the downed plane and then back away from the tracks — just seconds before an oncoming train crashes through the wreckage.

Pacoima, Ca. Whiteman airport:

Plane crash Osborn/SF road

Plane lost power, crashed onto tracks, #LAPD pulled pilot out just before approaching train collided with unoccupied plane — LAPD Operations-Valley Bureau (@LAPDOVB) January 9, 2022

First responders from the LAFD medically evaluated the pilot, whose age and gender were not released, then transported them to a regional trauma center. The nature and severity of any injuries they may have sustained are not yet known.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Cessna 172. They confirmed the pilot was the only person on board and that no one on the ground was injured.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the FAA said in a statement. Future updates on the crash will be handled by the NTSB.

No fire was caused by the plane's crash, and a minor fuel spill has been contained by firefighters.

The damaged airplane was still in the area of the Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks as of 2:30 p.m., according to the LAFD. Train movement in the area was been restricted.