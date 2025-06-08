Multiple people injured after small plane crash in Tennessee

Multiple people were injured after a small plane carrying 20 people crashed in Tullahoma, Tennessee, authorities said.
Several passengers have been transported to local hospitals by medical helicopters, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. Others are being evaluated on the scene.
The THP did not say how many sustained injuries.
The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, crashed at around 12:45 p.m. just after taking off from the Tullahoma Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the crash.
The plane went down on Old Shelbyville Road, according to the agency.
Lyle Russell, a spokesperson for the city, said no one died in the crash and the injuries were minor, but did not offer more details.
This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News:
- A jet crashed into their neighborhood. Now they live in dread below an active flight path
- At least 1.7 million eggs recalled as CDC and FDA investigate multistate salmonella outbreak
- Trump's ban stalls lifesaving treatment for Haitian children who need to travel for surgery
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.