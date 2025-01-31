Pilot of downed plane remembered for his ‘passion for flying'

Friends and family of Capt. Jonathan J. Campos, the pilot of the plane in the deadly midair collision, are paying tribute by sharing stories of his sense of humor, his passion for flying and his dedication.

Campos was flying the American Eagle jet from Kansas that collided with an Army helicopter over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday; all 67 people aboard both aircrafts were killed.

His uncle Hector Campos said his nephew “was a great kid" in a brief phone call with NBC News Thursday. "That’s all I want to say.”

Campos' stepmother, Sonia Carrasquillo, asked for privacy on behalf of the family when speaking to Telemundo Puerto Rico, NBC's sister station in the U.S. territory.

According to Hector Campos, the family was heading to Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Campos, 34, was of Puerto Rican descent on his father's side. He was born in the U.S. mainland and lived in Puerto Rico until age 10, Telemundo Puerto Rico reported.

Campos lived in Florida, where he studied aeronautical science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Campos graduated in 2015, the university said in a statement.

"Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Captain Jonathan Campos," the statement reads. "Our thoughts are with his family and the families and loved ones of all impacted by this tragic accident."

Mike Marana, who went to school with Campos, posted his "top college memory" of Campos on Facebook — a photo of Campos at a Cracker Barrel holding a small plate of stiff grits upside down.

"He called the waitress and said, 'Ma'am, I think there's something wrong with THIS,'" Marana said as he reminisced about Campos.

"15 years since the last major US air carrier loss, and of course the Captain had to be someone you knew," Marana's post reads. "This could have been any of us. Stay safe fellow aviators."

'Skilled and dedicated'

After becoming a pilot, Campos went on to train other pilots. Epic Flight Academy, where Campos was certified as a flight instructor, expressed their condolences in a Facebook post Thursday.

"We are heartbroken," the post reads. "Jonathan earned his Certified Flight Instructor rating with us and served as a valued flight instructor here. He was a skilled and dedicated pilot with an undeniable passion for flying."

The post continues: "Our deepest condolences go out to Jonathan’s family, friends, and all those who lost their lives or were impacted by this devastating tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time."

A neighbor of Campos in Ormond Beach, Florida, told the Daytona Beach-News Journal that "Joni," as he called him, was "a good guy" who helped neighbors fix cars and who had recently eaten at his house and loved the Thai food his wife made.

“It’s just sad,” the neighbor said. “As soon as they identified the aircraft on the news, I thought of Joni," the neighbor told the newspaper.

New videos, apparently captured by security cameras at Reagan National Airport and obtained by CNN, show the moment an Army Blackhawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet collided over the Potomac River.

While in school, Campos also completed his Master Divers in 2013 at Spruce Creek Scuba, according to the Florida-based scuba dicing center.

“It’s with great sadness that we relay the loss of a great diver and friend yesterday during the tragic American Airlines flight in Washington,” a Facebook post from Spruce Creek Scuba reads. “He became an accomplished pilot and was a Captain for American Airlines. RIP our friend and prayers for you and your family.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash that claimed the lives of Campos and 66 other people.

A source familiar with the investigation told NBC News a single air traffic controller was atypically handling both planes and helicopters in the area at the time of the crash. On Thursday night, investigators recovered two flight data recorders — black boxes — from the American Eagle jet.

The jet's flight number is being retired.

“Flight AA5342 will not be used for any future American Airlines flights,” the airlines said in a statement Friday.

American Eagle is a network of regional carriers owned and operated by American Airlines.

