Pictures: Last Blood Moon Until 2025 From Around the World

Stargazers from Asia to the Americas had their
last chance to see a total lunar eclipse as the Earth moved between the moon and the sun in a four-hour event on Tuesday. The moon was visible throughout North America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific on Nov. 8, 2022.
The next blood moon will not hang in the skies until 2025.
15 photos
1/15
J. David Ake/AP
The lunar eclipse is framed by the U.S. flag on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Nov. 8, 2022. Early morning voters might have seen the blood moon on Election Day – the last blood moon for the next three years.
2/15
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The moon during a total lunar eclipse behind the Statue of Freedom atop the US Capitol dome, in Washington, D.C., Nov. 8, 2022. Early morning voters might have seen the blood moon on Election Day – the last blood moon for the next three years.
3/15
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
The blood-red full Beaver Moon passes behind the Empire State Building during a total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8, 2022, in New York City.
4/15
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
The blood-red full Beaver Moon passes over the Empire State Building during a total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8, 2022, in New York City.
5/15
Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images
The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse above NASA’s Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Nov. 8, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
6/15
Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The last blood moon of 2022 – and for the next three years – hangs above the skies of Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 8, 2022.
7/15
Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images
The blood moon hangs over the skies of Tokyo, Nov. 8, 2022.
8/15
Thein Zaw/AP
The moon rises above Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon pagoda during a lunar eclipse in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 8, 2022.
9/15
Antonio Ojeda/Agencia Press South/Getty Images
The blood-red full Beaver Moon passes behind a monument, Nov. 8, 2022, in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico.
10/15
Aaron Favila/AP
The earth’s shadow covers the moon during a lunar eclipse in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 8, 2022.
11/15
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
People watch the total lunar eclipse in progress from the Bund promenade along the Huangpu River in Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2022.
12/15
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
People watch the total lunar eclipse in progress from the Bund promenade along the Huangpu River in Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2022.
13/15
Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images
A blood moon seen during a total lunar eclipse in Beijing, Nov. 8, 2022.
14/15
Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
The full moon rises at Manly Beach ahead of a total lunar eclipse in Sydney on Nov. 8, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. This was the first visible total lunar eclipse of the year for Australians and people in New Zealand.
15/15
Alex Pena/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The blood moon sets behind the Salvador del Mundo monument during a total lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador, Nov. 8, 2022.