Photos: Thousands Across US Rally for Abortion Rights

Abortion rights supporters coast to coast took to the streets to rally and express outrage against the Supreme Court's possible decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after a leaked draft decision suggested the court's conservative majority.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Abortion rights demonstrators march into downtown following a rally in Union Park on May 14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Araya Doheny/FilmMagic
Abortion rights activists hold protest signs during the Women’s March Foundation’s National Day of Action! The “Bans Off Our Bodies” Reproductive Rights Rally at Los Angeles City Hall on May 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Abortion rights activists participate in a Bans Off Our Bodies rally at the U.S. Supreme Court on May 14, 2022 in Washington, DC.
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
An abortion rights march extends down the streets during a demonstration from the National Mall to the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion.
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
AUSTIN, TX – MAY 14: Abortion rights supporters rally at the Texas Capitol on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), a candidate for Governor of Florida, joins with other abortion-rights supporters during a rally on May 14, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images
A member of the national planned parenthood association speaks to hundreds gathered near the Tennessee State Capital building in Nashville, Tennessee, May 14,2022 as part of a nation wide protest for reproductive rights after a leak from the Supreme Court that suggest Roe v Wade will be overturned.