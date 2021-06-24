Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse Published June 24, 2021 • Updated 15 mins ago At least one person is dead after a 12-story condominium collapsed just north of Miami Beach early Thursday morning. A massive search and rescue is currently underway to find survivors or other victims of the collapse. 24 photos 1/24 Joe Raedle/Getty Images A “Surfside Strong” sign hangs on a balcony as search and rescue operations continue at the site of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 25, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Over one hundred people are being reported as missing as search-and-rescue effort continues with rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. 2/24 Joe Raedle/Getty Images Fayzah Bushnaq draws out a prayer in the sand near where search and rescue operations continue at the site of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 25, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. 3/24 Joe Raedle/Getty Images A man prays near where search and rescue operations continue at the site of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 25, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. The man, overcome with emotion, said he had lost a relative in the collapse. 4/24 Joe Raedle/Getty Images Maria Fernanda Martinez, Fayzah Bushnaq, and Mariana Cordeiro console each other near the site of a search and rescue operation at the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 25, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. The 99 people are being reported as missing as search-and-rescue effort continues with rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. 5/24 Gerald Herbert/AP Workers use a lift to investigate balconies in the still-standing portion of the building adjacent to where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, late on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. 6/24 Gerald Herbert/AP A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team sprays water onto the rubble as rescue efforts continue where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, late on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. 7/24 Joe Raedle/Getty Images In this aerial view, search and rescue personnel work after the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. 8/24 Joe Raedle/Getty Images Search and rescue personnel work in the rubble of the 12-story condo tower that crumbled to the ground during a partially collapse of the building on June 24, 2021 in Miami. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue effort continues with rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. 9/24 Joe Raedle/Getty Images Search and rescue personnel work in the rubble of the 12-story condo tower that crumbled to the ground during a partially collapse of the building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue effort continues with rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. 10/24 Joe Raedle/Getty Images Luz Marina holds a picture of her aunt, Marina Azen, who she said is missing after the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo tower that she was in on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue effort continues with rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. 11/24 Wilfredo Lee/AP People console each other near the site of a partially collapsed building, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. 12/24 Marta Lavandier/AP Rescue workers walk among the rubble where part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. 13/24 AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Rescue worker walk among the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. 14/24 A photo shows flooding on the ground floor of the Champlain Towers after a portion of the 12-story condominium collapsed overnight, June 24, 2021, in Miami, Fla. 15/24 AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Jennifer Carr, right, sits with her daughter as they wait for news at a family reunification center, after a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Carr and her family were evacuated from a nearby building. 16/24 AP Photo/Lynne Sladky People lie on cots as they wait for news at a family reunification center, after a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. 17/24 Wilfredo Lee/AP Household items and debris dangle from a partially collapsed multistory beachfront condo, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. 18/24 Wilfredo Lee/AP A man waits for information after a partial building collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. 19/24 Joe Raedle/Getty Images An approximation of the Champlain Towers condominium before its collapse superimposed over an aerial photo of the site of collapse, June 24, 2021, in Miami. It is still unknown how many people are missing as rescue workers continue to dig through rubble well into the morning. 20/24 ReliableNewsMedia A young boy is pulled out from the rubble, alive, after a condominium partially collapsed early Thursday morning in Miami, Florida, June 24, 2021. 21/24 A photo shows the Champlain Towers after a portion of the 12-story condominium collapsed overnight, June 24, 2021, in Miami, Fla. 22/24 Wilfredo Lee/AP Firefighters search a partially collapsed building early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. 23/24 Wilfredo Lee/AP A partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. 24/24 Wilfredo Lee/AP Bystanders look at a partially collapsed building early Thursday, morning June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department’s account. This article tagged under: building collapseMiami More Photo Galleries Photos: Homes Damaged, Trees Toppled by Tornado in DuPage County A Photo History of Olympic Uniforms PHOTOS: Mass Shooting Leaves Casualties at VTA Rail Yard in San Jose Top Moments From the 2021 Billboard Awards