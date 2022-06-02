Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

16 photos
1/16
Leon Neal/Getty Images
The Red Arrow aerial display team flies towards Buckingham Palace during a flypast to celebrate the first day of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
2/16
Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.
3/16
Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP
Prince Louis covers his ears from the balcony of Buckingham Place during a fly-past after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
4/16
Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP
People pack the Mall as the British Royal family come onto the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
5/16
Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP
Members of the Household Division Foot Guards’ bands march past Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
6/16
AP Photo/David Cliff
A young royal fan smiles as she stands alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
7/16
Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP
Members of the Household Division Foot Guards’ bands march past Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
8/16
Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
9/16
AP Photo/David Cliff
Police officers remove a man who ran into the path of the royal procession on The Mall, London, ahead of the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
10/16
AP Photo/David Cliff
Royal fans gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
11/16
AP Photo/David Cliff
Royal fans sing the national anthem as they gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
12/16
AP Photo/David Cliff
Royal fans walk alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
13/16
Chris Jackson/Pool via AP
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Color, in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
14/16
Ian Vogler/Pool via AP
Prince George, left, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Color, in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
15/16
Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP
Members of the Household Division Foot Guards march past Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
16/16
Richard Pohle, Pool Photo via AP
The Kings troop of the royal horse artillery ride down the Mall on their way to fire ceremonial gun in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.