Photos: Protesters Fill Streets of Louisville Following Breonna Taylor Decision

The news of the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case spread quickly Wednesday as demonstrators filled downtown Louisville.

A grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor; the only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes

Along with the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Taylor’s case became a major touchstone for the protests that have gripped the nation since May — drawing attention to entrenched racism and the demand for police reform. The announcement drew immediate sadness, frustration and anger from many in Louisville and beyond.

9 photos
1/9
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A demonstrator speaks into a bullhorn during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Kentucky won’t pursue murder charges against the police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, instead bringing lesser counts against one of the three men involved.
2/9
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Demonstrators face off with police officers during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
3/9
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Demonstrators march in the street on Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
4/9
EFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images
Riot police block protesters in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 23, 2020.
5/9
JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters march in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 23, 2020.
6/9
JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters march in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 23, 2020.
7/9
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Police officers make arrests during protests on Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
8/9
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Demonstrators march in the street following the Grand Jury verdict on Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
9/9
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A protestor raises his hands in the air during a standoff with law enforcement on Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.

This article tagged under:

Breonna TaylorprotestsLouisville

More Photo Galleries

2020 Emmy Awards: Top Moments From the Show
2020 Emmy Awards: Top Moments From the Show
Photos: Americans Mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Photos: Americans Mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Photos: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Photos: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Hurricane Sally Slams Into Gulf Coast, Drenching Florida and Alabama
Hurricane Sally Slams Into Gulf Coast, Drenching Florida and Alabama
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us