Waterbury

Police release photos of inside Conn. home where man says he was held captive

By Angela Fortuna

Waterbury Police

Waterbury police have released photos from inside the house where a man said he was held captive for nearly 20 years.

Kimberly Sullivan, a Waterbury woman who is accused of locking her stepson in a room in their home and starving him for decades, entered a not guilty plea on Friday to charges that included kidnapping and felony assault.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Officials noted that the 32-year-old man was “extremely emaciated,” weighing only 68 pounds.

Below are pictures that were taken inside of the home on Blake Street.

Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police
Waterbury Police

Waterbury man held captive

Crime and Courts

Woman accused of holding stepson captive in Connecticut makes brief court appearance

Waterbury

‘Under pain of death no one was to see me': Warrant reveals CT man's account of 20 years in captivity

"Waterbury Man Held Captive," an NBC Connecticut special report

"Waterbury Man Held Captive," an NBC Connecticut special report, aired at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC Connecticut. You can watch the entire report above.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us