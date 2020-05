A formation of six F16C/D Fighting Falcons performed flyovers above Los Angeles and San Diego Friday in a tribute to hospital workers, first responders and others on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. Below are photos courtesy of the U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Cory W. Bush, and video from inside the cockpit.

Photos: Air Force Thunderbirds Soar Over SoCal Skies as Tribute to Frontline Workers