WATCH: Phoenix police save man from car submerged in pool

The man's car went into the pool after he "stepped on the gas too hard," he later told police.

Members of the Phoenix Police Department are being credited with saving a man's life after they pulled him out of a car submerged in a pool.

Bodycam video showed the moments police ran to the scene, smashed open a car window and pulled the man out.

The man, who has not been identified, later told police that his car went into the pool after he "stepped on the gas too hard."

No one else was in the car at the time and the man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police confirmed to NBC affiliate NBC24 in Ohio.

"Thanks to the swift and courageous response of the officer, the man's life was saved," the Phoenix Police Department wrote in a post to Facebook.

