Person shot and wounded during security incident outside CIA headquarters in Virginia

Here's what we know so far about a "non-fatal" shooting on CIA property on Dolley Madison Boulevard in McLean, Virginia.

By NBC Washington Staff

A person was shot on CIA property in McLean, Virginia, early Thursday, authorities say.

Fairfax County officers responded to the 900 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard at about 4 a.m. to help CIA police with traffic control, county police said.

The shooting is “non-fatal,” police said. A CIA investigation is underway.

No information was immediately released on who opened fire or why. County police referred any questions to CIA police.

CIA headquarters was the site of an hourslong standoff in March. In 2021, an FBI agent shot and killed a man outside who claimed to have a bomb, the FBI said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

