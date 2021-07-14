Perseid meteor shower

Perseid Meteor Shower: How to See the Year's Best Shooting Star Show

The skywatching event peaks in mid-August, but spectacular streaks of light may be visible on clear nights starting this week

By Denise Chow I NBC News

A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse, Norfolk, as the Earth flies through a cloud of cometary dust creating a spectacular display of celestial fireworks.
Getty Images

It's a good time to look up. One of the year's most spectacular skywatching shows, the annual Perseid meteor shower, is back to light up the night sky.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks in mid-August, when up to 100 meteors can be seen per hour, but the celestial event will be active beginning Wednesday, which means shooting stars may be visible on clear nights starting this week. The Perseids are considered "the best meteor shower of the year," according to NASA.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the best way to view the Perseids is to head out in the predawn hours, though some meteors may be visible earlier, from 10 p.m. onward, according to NASA. Meteor showers are best viewed from places that are away from city lights, as light pollution can drown out the shooting stars.

The Perseid meteor shower is called that because the shooting stars appear to stream from a point in the sky where the constellation of Perseus is located. While the constellation is not the source of the meteors, it can help skywatchers figure out where to look.

