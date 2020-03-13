What to Know Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering the closure of all schools in Pennsylvania for two weeks.

The state is taking sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The order affecting more than 1.7 million school children came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 33 from 22.

Gov. Tom Wolf closed all Pennsylvania schools as the Keystone State struggles to get the new coronavirus outbreak under control.

"I am ordering that all schools in the commonwealth close for the next two weeks," Wolf said Friday.

All K-12 Pennsylvania schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16. Wolf said in a statement his administration would evaluate the decision at the end of the 10 days and decide whether to extend it.

The order affecting more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private schools, came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 33 from 22, including the first patient under 18.

Friday’s announcement came a day after Wolf closed all schools in Montgomery County, the suburban Philadelphia county hardest hit by positive cases of COVID 19. Philadelphia closed all of its schools a short time earlier on Friday.

Wolf said schools won't be penalized if they are unable to reach the 180 days of instruction required under state law.

"The Department of Education will work with intermediate units and other stakeholders to support school districts with any continuity of learning plans they may be pursuing," he added.

The move comes after Ohio, Maryland, Oregon, New Mexico, Michigan, West Virginia and Virginia ordered all schools closed. Major metropolitan districts in Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Washington, D.C. and Austin, Texas, have also shuttered.