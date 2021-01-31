Trump administration

Pence Plans to Form Fundraising Group as He Moves Beyond Trump, Capitol Riot

The former vice president plans to settle back in Indiana, where he has been staying with family

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence is beginning to build a political future without Donald Trump, including making plans to form a policy-focused fundraising committee that would help him maintain a relationship with donors, according to multiple sources familiar with his plans.

Pence, who left Washington and took a post-inauguration vacation with his wife in St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, ahead of resettling in Indiana, is expected to announce his new venture in the coming weeks, sources said.

To say the end of his time in office was rocky would be putting it mildly, NBC News reports. His relationship with Trump has been virtually nonexistent since a mob of the former president's followers stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to confront Pence and overturn the outcome of the election. Before the Jan. 6 riot, Pence's time with Trump had been defined by the vice president's role as a loyal soldier.

After Pence and his family had to be rushed from the Senate chamber and hidden from the rioters, it has raised questions about whether he might testify in Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial, which will consider whether the former president was guilty of insurrection for encouraging his supporters to go the Capitol.

