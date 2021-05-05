Peloton Issues Recall of Treadmills Linked to Several Injuries, Child's Death

Peloton is recalling its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines over safety concerns after federal regulators announced it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill.

Last month, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release and in emails that it knows of 39 “incidents” with the treadmill, involving “multiple” or “dozens” of children, but it did not specify a number of children. It said the majority of the incidents resulted in injuries, including the one death.

The commission posted a video on its YouTube page of a child being pulled under the treadmill.

Of the 39 incidents, 23 involved children, according to New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc.; 15 included objects like medicine balls, and one included a pet, it said.

Peloton responded in a news release that the warning from the safety commission was “inaccurate and misleading.” It said there's no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it at all times, it is turned off when not in use, and a safety key is removed.

But in a reversal Wednesday, CEO John Foley apologized for not cooperating with the CPSC sooner, saying the company "made a mistake in our initial response."

The company said customers who have the recalled products should immediately stop using them and contact Peloton for a full refund, or other qualified remedy.

