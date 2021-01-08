Trump administration

Pelosi Says She's Asked About Limiting Trump's Access to Nuclear Codes

Pelosi said in a statement to colleagues that she spoke with Gen. Mark Milley “to discuss available precautions"

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc a través de Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing President Donald Trump from initiating military actions or a nuclear strike.

Pelosi said in a statement to colleagues that she spoke with Gen. Mark Milley “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

She said, the situation of “this unhinged President could not be more dangerous.”

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Latest Updates: Trump Won't Attend Biden's Inauguration

Capitol Riot 17 hours ago

Facing Calls for Removal, Trump Reverses Positions on Election Loss, Rioters

Pelosi is meeting with the House Democratic caucus Friday to consider impeachment proceedings against the president.

She and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer have called on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to to force Trump from office. It’s a process for removing the president and installing the vice president to take over.

Trump is set to leave Jan. 20 when Democrat Joe Biden is to be inaugurated.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationNancy PelosiJoint Chiefs of Staff
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us