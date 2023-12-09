Patriots' Bill Belichick picks Navy in College GameDay rivalry vs. Army

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is all in on Navy in its College GameDay rivalry vs. Army on Saturday.

Belichick's connection to Navy is quite special. Not only did he grow up in Annapolis, but his father served in the Navy during World War II and coached at Navy for three decades. Belichick said at College GameDay that he learned to break down games and scout at a young age by watching his father and the Navy staff.

Nonetheless, the New England coach was thrilled to hear the 124th edition of the showdown would take place right at his home at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA for the first time.

"It's a great rivalry -- obviously the kids go there [the Academies] to serve and defend their country, to give us our freedom," the six-time Super Bowl champion said on College GameDay. "They are playing the game because they love the game and they love to compete and that's what this game is about. I have so much respect for everyone who is on the field and what they stand for.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Then when it's all over, we are all on the same side, we are all Americans," Belichick said proudly.

Belichick then picked Navy, paying tribute to former Navy head coach Lee Corso by placing a 1962 old-school Navy helmet on his head.

Bill Belichick took a page out of Coach’s book and brought his own headgear 😂#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/ttcth1EAP5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 9, 2023

Bill Belichick put on the old school Navy helmet 😂 pic.twitter.com/53jqcgEUvV — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 9, 2023

Army-Navy is one of the most iconic rivalries in college football. It has been nationally televised annually since 1945 on either NBC, ABC or CBS.

Through its 2022 meeting, Navy leads the series 62–54–7.

Kickoff between the Black Knights (5-6) and Midshipmen (5-6) is at 3 p.m. ET.