Passwords, Email Addresses for Thousands of Zoom Accounts for Sale on Dark Web

One dataset includes about 530,000 accounts

A lower school substitute teacher works from her home due to the Coronavirus outbreak on April 1, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Zoom users who reuse the same passwords from other accounts can face an ugly unintended consequence — having their login information sold on the dark web.

Personal account information including email addresses, passwords and the web addresses for Zoom meetings are being posted freely and sold for pennies.

One dataset for sale on a dark web marketplace, discovered by an independent security firm and verified by NBC News, includes about 530,000 accounts.

For the full story, go to NBC News.

