One passenger survived Air India plane crash: ‘It all happened so quickly'

At least one person has reportedly survived the Air India plane crash that went down Thursday shortly after takeoff in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, according to local Indian media.

The man was identified as 40-year-old British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who told Indian media that "it all happened so quickly."

"Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed," he told The Hindustan Times. NBC News confirmed Ramesh's name and seat number reported in local media match the flight manifest. The newspaper reported that he received “impact injuries” on his chest, eyes and feet.

His family confirmed to Sky News that he survived the flight, NBC News reports. They added that Ramesh was traveling with one of his brothers, who has not been heard from.

Back in United Kingdom, Ramesh's younger brother, Nayankumar Ramesh, told Sky News that he was suppose to pick his brother up at London's Gatwick airport. His last words to him were, "I'll see you tomorrow."

"It's a miracle he survived," Nayankumar Ramesh said outside the family's home.

Nayankumar Ramesh told the outlet his father called Vishwash as the plane was taking off. A few minutes later, Vishwash called him back and said the plane had crashed and he had "no idea" how he survived.

"I've got no words to describe it," Nayankumar said, adding his family has been "devastated" and are still waiting for information about their other brother.

Dr. Shriq M., who works in the trauma ward of the Ahmedabad civil hospital, told The Associated Press he had examined the lone survivor of the crash.

“He was disoriented with multiple injuries all over his body,” Gameti told The Associated Press. “But he seems to be out of danger.”

The city's police commissioner initially said none of the people aboard the London-bound plane survived the crash. G.S. Malik, police commissioner for Ahmedabad, noted “some locals would have also died” when the plane crashed into a residential area where offices were also located.

“Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he said.

Divyansh Singh, vice president of the Federation of All India Medical Association, said at least five students from the medical college were killed on the ground and 50 others were injured. Singh said some of them were in critical condition and many people are “feared buried in the debris.”

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members when it crashed and burst into flames near the airport in Ahmedabad, with 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian aboard.

Firefighters doused the smoking wreckage of the plane, which would have been fully loaded with fuel shortly after takeoff, and adjacent multistory buildings with water. Charred bodies lay on the ground and parts of the fuselage were scattered around the site. Indian army teams were assisting civil authorities to clear debris and help treat the injured.

A video on social media showed the jet slowly descending as if it were landing. As soon as it disappeared out of view behind rows of houses, a giant fireball filled the sky.

At the crash site, the tail cone of the aircraft with damaged stabilizer fins still attached to it was lodged near the top of one of the buildings.

India’s aviation regulatory body said the aircraft gave a mayday call, signaling an emergency, but then did not respond to the calls made by the airport traffic control.

This is the first crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, according to the Aviation Safety Network database. Boeing said it was “working to gather more information.”

“Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad," Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a statement. "I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.”