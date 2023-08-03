Delta Air Lines

Passenger arrested on Delta flight after cutting himself and a flight attendant, authorities say

The violent outburst happened Wednesday after a Delta flight from Atlanta landed in New Orleans.

File image of a Delta airlines plane.
Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A man aboard a Delta Air Lines jet that had just landed in New Orleans cut himself and attacked a flight attendant before being subdued by fellow passengers, a sheriff's spokesman said.

Passengers held down the 39-year-old man until deputies could board the plane and arrest him, The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reported, quoting Jefferson Parish sheriff's Capt. Jason Rivarde.

It wasn't clear what motivated the violent outburst Wednesday afternoon that occurred after Delta Flight 2432 from Atlanta landed at Louis Armstrong International Airport

The man used an unspecified sharp object to cut himself in the neck, then threatened a flight attendant and gave her a superficial cut, Rivarde said. He said the passenger faces charges of aggravated battery, simple battery and disturbing the peace.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Another passenger on the Airbus A321 jet, Raquel Davis, said she didn't see the outburst but heard flight attendants on the intercom first asking for medical professionals to help.

Davis told the newspaper she was impressed with how the crew kept the rest of the passengers calm.

“It’s surprising that nobody was raising a ruckus,” Davis said. “It was weird in a good way.”

U.S. & World

Food & Drink 45 mins ago

What is it like to be a professional ice cream taster? Inside the world's sweetest job

Anheuser-Busch 1 hour ago

Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer

Atlanta-based Delta said in a statement that it has “zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports.”

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers,” the airline's statement said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Delta Air Lines
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us