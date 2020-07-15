Pasadena's Rose Parade Is Canceled for the First Time Since 1945

The annual New Year's Day Rose Parade has been canceled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rose Parade, the signature event held annually on New Year's Day in Pasadena, was last canceled in 1945.

"The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, is our number one priority,” said Bob Miller, 2021 President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association. “Obviously this is not what any of us wanted, and we held off on announcing until we were absolutely sure that safety restrictions would prevent us from continuing with planning for 132nd Rose Parade."

The Valley Hunt Club started this celebration in 1890 with carriages decorated with flowers. Fast forward in time, the parade now has floats, marching bands, and equestrian units that travel five and a half miles down Colorado Blvd.

With tremendous disappointment, we are unable to host the 2021 #RoseParade. We will miss the joy of coming together for the Rose Parade, but will not miss this opportunity to celebrate a New Year & healthy new beginnings on January 1. READ MORE: https://t.co/ZRxXhxNWKF pic.twitter.com/YbobU3PmmZ — Rose Parade (@RoseParade) July 15, 2020

The only times the parade has been canceled was back in 1942, 1943 and 1945 due to World War II.

Planning for the event, featuring ornate floats, marching bands and more, typically starts in February.

"In addition to the advance planning required by our band and equestrian units, the construction of our floats takes many months and typically requires thousands of volunteers to gather in ways that aren’t in compliance with safety recommendations and won’t be safe in the coming months,” said David Eads, Executive Director/CEO. “While we are extremely disappointed that we are unable to host the parade, we believe that not doing so will prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as protect the legacy of the Rose Parade for generations to come.”

Planning for the 2021 Rose Bowl game, which is a college football playoff semifinal game, is still going on.

