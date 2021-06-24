Miami Beach

Partial Building Collapse in Florida Prompts Massive Fire Rescue Response

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said more than 80 units responded to the collapse at a condominium building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue around 2 a.m.

Dozens of fire rescue units were responding to a partial collapse of a multi-story building in Surfside, Florida, early Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said more than 80 units responded to the collapse at the condominium building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue just north of Miami Beach around 2 a.m.

The Technical Rescue Team was being assisted by municipal fire departments at the scene, officials said.

Footage from the scene showed a large section of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue also responded to assist.

There was no word on how many people could be injured. No other information was immediately known.

