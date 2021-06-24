Partial Building Collapse in Florida Prompts Massive Fire Rescue Response

Dozens of fire rescue units were responding to a partial collapse of a multi-story building in Surfside, Florida, early Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said more than 80 units responded to the collapse at the condominium building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue just north of Miami Beach around 2 a.m.

The Technical Rescue Team was being assisted by municipal fire departments at the scene, officials said.

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

Footage from the scene showed a large section of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue also responded to assist.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

There was no word on how many people could be injured. No other information was immediately known.

