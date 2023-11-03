Paramount Global stock jumps for second straight day

Paramount Global's stock jumped for the second day in a row.

The media company reported strong third quarter results.

Its streaming business posted narrower losses.

Paramount stock jumped about 10% Friday morning, a day after posting a double-digit gain.

The media giant released its third quarter earnings report after the closing bell Thursday, posting higher profit and revenue from a year earlier.

Its streaming business, which includes Paramount+ and Pluto TV, also reported 38% growth in revenue and narrower losses. Paramount+ posted a total of 63 million subscribers.

Wall Street analysts liked what they saw from Paramount's report.

Bernstein Research analysts noted that the trends in the third quarter were strong, and if the company keeps them up, Paramount can expect more earnings growth.

Moffett Nathanson Research analysts echoed that sentiment while remaining cautiously optimistic.

"Regardless of how any future bundling deal does or does not play out, Paramount+ is moving into

this age as a leaner and more efficient platform than we had anticipated," they wrote.

Paramount did, however, report losses in the TV arena, with advertising revenue dipping 14%. Its TV assets include brands like MTV, Nickelodeon, CBS and Showtime. Licensing and other revenue also decreased 7%.

While the company took a hit with $60 million in idle costs from Hollywood labor strikes, company executives said on the earnings call that they are optimistic the company will bounce back with its upcoming slate. The company also doesn't plan to institute a streaming password-sharing crackdown similar to Netflix's.

Paramount's stock closed up 10% Thursday during a rally across the media sector, spurred by Roku's strong third quarter earnings report. An increase in Roku users allows consumers more access points to streaming services like Paramount+. Roku's stock soared 30% Thursday.

Other media stocks also jumped Friday morning, including Roku and Disney. was up nearly 5%, Warner Bros Discovery – which reports earnings next week – also was higher Friday.