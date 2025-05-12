Krispy Kreme is celebrating Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary with a limited-edition doughnut collection and a series of giveaways that fans of the arcade classic won’t want to miss.

The doughnut maker announced a new collaboration with the Japanese media company Bandai Namco to mark the milestone, unveiling themed treats now available at participating U.S. locations. Pac-Man's birthday is Thursday, May 22.

The collaboration has three different doughnuts:

Pac-Man Party Doughnut — an original Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut with sprinkles, yellow buttercream icing and a tiny Pac-Man on top.

Team Ghost Doughnut — a doughnut without glaze but filled with chocolate flavored cream, layered with black icing and decorated with the iconic Pac-Man maze featuring tiny ghosts from the game.

Strawberry Power Berry Doughnut — similar to the Team Ghost doughnut but filled with strawberry cream, topped with red icing with white sprinkles and a green leaf piece.

“These all-new PAC-MAN doughnuts are sweetest in multi-player mode. So, press start on a dozen and chomp on a maze of flavors with family, friends and coworkers,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief growth officer.

The celebration is about more than just stylized doughnuts. Krispy Kreme said it will give away 45,000 free original glazed doughnuts from Monday until Sunday during “Hot Light” hours, which are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a daily limit of one per person.

If fans eat all 45,000 free doughnuts to hit the "high score," Krispy Kreme said the reward for fans will be the limited-time return of the fan-favorite strawberry glazed doughnut, which was last available in August 2023.

From Monday through Wednesday, customers can also get a free 10-count of Pac-Dots, which are the company's Doughnut Dots renamed for the event, with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts.

Then, on Pac-Man Day, May 22, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen original glazed for just 25 cents with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen.

“This year marks an incredible milestone as we celebrate PAC-MAN’s legacy and his 45 years of impact,” said Karim Farghaly, senior vice president of business innovation and licensing at Bandai Namco. “We are thrilled to partner with Krispy Kreme, another beloved iconic brand, to deliver a sweet experience for fans to enjoy just in time for PAC-MAN Day.”

For more information, visit the anniversary website.